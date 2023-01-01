Residents in Point Pleasant are evacuating due to imminent flooding in the area

Engineers at the department of water resources estimate the water will hit the area around midnight. Officials are urging residents to get sandbags.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Residents in Point Pleasant near the Elk Grove area are under evacuation orders with emergency officials warning that flooding in the area is imminent.

"This is a road we drive on kind of regularly so it's crazy to see that it's underwater," said Aleesa Perez, Point Pleasant resident.

Residents were told to evacuate the area Sunday before dark with Sacramento OES saying floodwaters are expected to become incredibly dangerous after sunset.

“We weren’t super worried until the police officer came," said Tiffany Meusling, Point Pleasant resident.

Meusling and her family ultimately deciding to stay.

"We want to make sure everyone is safe around here and the people that need to get out can get out but we are just riding it out," said Meusling.

She says she and her neighbors have experienced flooding in the area before.

"The water came up into our driveway and everyone else out here is pretty high on foundation so I just think it's a personal choice," said Meusling. "The year it did evacuate we helped some friends. My husband and a couple other guys. They were covered in water. Their foundation, everything inside their house was floating."

Sacramento County is expecting water that flooded the Wilton area Saturday to flow down to Point Pleasant late Sunday night.

"Back in 2017, we had the same scenario where we had flooding in Wilton and then a day or two later, the water ends up showing up here in the point pleasant area," said Matt Robinson, Sacramento County public information officer. "In 2017, we had a situation where at 3 am we had to see people getting rescued because flood waters hit the area and people weren't ready."

Sacramento County says a monitor at Benson's Ferry hit flood stage Saturday morning so they knew the area would eventually flood.

"We first were getting notifications on our phone saying evacuation warning and then we were watching on the news how there was flooding and that's when we started preparing," said Perez.

Perez and her family put up sandbags, then decided to pack up and go.

"We live on this road so it's really close to our home so we were like okay, we're going to get out of here," said Perez.

An evacuation center has been set up at Wackford Community Center located at 9014 Bruceville Road in Elk Grove.