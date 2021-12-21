Evacuation of W-X SafeGround for homeless underway, but where a new site will go is the question

The "X Street Navigation Center" has been home to hundreds experiencing homelessness. Now officials are "phasing out" the area -- but where are residents going?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The "X Street Navigation Center" has been home to hundreds experiencing homelessness. Now officials are saying they are "phasing out" the area. It begs the question as to what that means and where these residents are going.

It's a question some of the residents there are still asking.

"I still don't have nowhere to go," Gina Grubbs said.

Grubbs has lived at the SafeGround site on X street for nearly a year. As construction moves in, the city is slowly trying to move her and others out of this site and reconnect them with family or move them into shelters and motels.

But some still remain, or simply moving down the road.

"I'm going to continue to stay right here," Grubbs said. "Caltrans wants their place back but I've been here almost a year. It's for nothing."

Grubbs said others have been offered support, but she's been left without help.

"The counselors I had, they've been helping all these other people but they're no good for me," Grubbs said. "A lot of people that are still here are being left behind."

The phase out of the residents experiencing homelessness here has been happening for weeks, and continues as those working at the area, including First Step Communities employees and city workers, load a U-Haul that's parked on site.

But exactly where they're moving the site to is the question ABC10 couldn't get answered.

ABC10 reached out Tuesday to multiple leaders heading this project including Councilmember Valenzuela, Mayor Steinberg and Director of the Department of Community Response Bridgette Dean. They all turned us down for an interview.

But Sacramento City Public Information Officer Gregg Fishman spoke with ABC10's Andie Judson on the phone and provided the following information. He said:

- The W-X SafeGround was never meant to be a final living place for folks, but a step to assist them in getting in the system and trusting it to help find them permanent housing and other means.

- The W-X site has served around 450 people since opening in April. As they've been phasing people out, they're now down to about 45 individuals who remain. He said all these individuals have been offered support in finding other places to live.

- Their goal is to evacuate everyone by the end of the year, although it might take a few weeks into January.

- He couldn't provide any information on where the new SafeGround site will be as it's "not 100% set," but said there will be a replacement.

A source at Loaves and Fishes told us finding new sites for these types of camps is difficult as neighboring communities and businesses often complain.

It's something advocate Alonzo Lasalle attests to.

"The community over here (at W-X) is a safety hazard," Lasalle said.

He said he works with multiple churches and volunteer services and often drops off food for residents here.

"One day, I threw some stuff out here, some food, and a rat came up and ate it," Lasalle said. "And I'm like, 'What is a damn rat coming out of the grass and eating stuff over here?' I've been here since 1985 and have never seen no rats."

He's especially worried as coronavirus cases surge nationwide.

"I think moving them in a motel, getting them off the street will save lives and save health and safety hazards," he said.

ABC10 will continue to push for answers on this story to find out where exactly the new SafeGround site will be located and when it will be available.

