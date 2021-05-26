FAA sees a dramatic uptick in unruly passengers in 2021

Industry-wide, the FAA reports an average of just 179 cases a year. In 2021, the FAA has logged about 14 times that, with 2,500 cases.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As some air travel picks back up, so are attacks against flight attendants.

Recently, an unruly passenger on a Southwest flight from Sacramento to San Diego knocked out two teeth of a crew member.

The turbulent fight was caught on camera. The passenger, who is claiming self-defense, landed a hard punch on the flight attendant. Pictures show the stunned flight attendant with blood running down her face.

"I was like, wow, this is like a horror movie," said Taro Arai who was also on the flight and witnessed the incident.

Arai said the woman was arguing with the crew member over her tray table before the alleged assault occurred.

"She stood up and POW! One quick punch and she was on the floor," explained Arai.

The flight attendant lost two teeth and officers arrested 28-year-old Vyvianna Quinonez, according to union officials for the airline's flight attendants.

"This was the final straw," said Lynn Montgomery, union president for Southwest Airlines.

That incident is now prompting extended action and condemnation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Reports of unruly passengers aboard commercial planes have taken off this year.

Southwest alone has reported 477 incidents since February. Industry-wide, the FAA reports an average of just 179 cases a year. In 2021, the FAA has logged about 14 times that, with 2,500 cases.

Some travelers say they've noticed the tension in the air.

"We're just coming out of the pandemic and it's really important for us to hold our civility," said air traveler, Inez Lauerman.

The FAA is extending a zero-tolerance policy through mid-September. It will impose civil penalties of up to $35,000 and possible jail time for anyone who assaults, threatens or interferes with a crew member as it jeopardizes safey for all within the cabin officials said during a FAA Townhall Wednesday.

"Flight attendants are the forgotten first responders," said Montgomery. "Just don't forget we are the first responders that smile and also serve you a drink."

Union officials for Southwest are calling to increase air marshalls and want more public education reminding passengers that mask mandates and their instructions are there to keep everyone in the cabin safe.