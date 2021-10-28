Carmichael woodworking shop severely damaged from recent storm

Alicia Castor's Orange House Wood Studio was completely under water during Sunday's storm, causing massive damage to tools and supplies.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A woodworking shop in Carmichael was still drying out on Wednesday after being flooded during Sunday's storm.

The owners were picking up the pieces, as thousand of dollars worth of tools may have been destroyed.

"We were not expecting it to get this high," Alicia Castro, owner of Orange House Wood Studio, said. "I couldn’t believe it."

Castro’s backyard is near Arcade Creek in Carmichael along Winding Way, a stream notorious for flooding. She said whenever there is rain, the creek overflows, filling up her yard. But even after living there for seven years, she said it was never as bas as it was last weekend.

This time, she said she could just about touch the water from her 10 foot balcony as it filled her yard.

"I legit had a pool in my backyard," Castro said.

Two of Castro's cars were submerged and her basement filled with water, but the worst of it hit her home woodworking studio. Castro says her husband just built a three-foot wall outside the studio to prevent flooding.

"All our tools were submerged under water," Castro said. "We thought if it were to flood, it wouldn’t go over this last step, but actually it went over the whole wall."

The Castros opened Orange House Wood Studio in January, gradually getting more and more equipment to fulfill orders. They make customized, handcrafted cutting and charcuterie boards.

"Having our tools flooded, our lumber, our wood working machine, it holds us back from taking custom orders," Castro said. "It’s a big set back for us, especially with holidays coming and Christmas around the corner."

She explained insurance would cover any damage inside the home, but not the open air studio and any valuables inside.

"It’s been a lot of cleaning up and picking up, seeing what we can dry," Castro said.

While the husband and wife team are still in the process of seeing what equipment could be salvaged, Castro has started a GoFundMe to try to get back on their feet ahead of the holidays. She said the damage hadn't quite sunk in.

"Yeah, it’s been a rough couple days," Castro said. "It will take time."

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10