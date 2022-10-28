Fair Oaks home catches fire less than a day after its garage goes up on flames

A Fair Oaks family hasn't been able to return to their home after a fire in their detached garage Thursday and then a fire in the main house Friday.

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — A family in Fair Oaks hasn't been able to return to their home after their detached garage caught fire Thursday and then the main house caught fire Friday morning.

On Thursday afternoon crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a detached garage fire near Stoneybroke Court and Barrhill Way. The family inside was evacuated and is staying with extended family. The fire was put out and crews returned later that night to give the all-clear.

Around 4:20 a.m. Friday crews returned after getting a call from a bystander about flames in the attic of the main house. The roof caved in and there is significant damage to the house, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. No one was inside the home at the time except for two cats. It is not clear if the cats made it out of the home or not.

Crews knocked down the fire at the home and are investigating and cleaning up the fire. Arson investigators are looking into the cause of both fires. No other homes in the area were threatened.

