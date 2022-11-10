Fairfield police sergeant catches suspected catalytic converter thieves in the act

An officer was patrolling the area when he saw an SUV driving slowly through a neighborhood and two men going into driveways.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men in Solano County were arrested Wednesday after they were allegedly caught trying to steal catalytic converters.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, Sgt. Williams was patrolling the area of Woolner Avenue when he saw a silver SUV driving slowly through the neighborhood.

Williams said he saw two men exit the SUV and walk into two driveways before getting back in. The next time it stopped, he saw one of the men crawling under a pickup truck before hearing a saw.

Williams stopped the vehicle and found a saw blade, flashlights, tools and a car jack inside the SUV. He also saw a saw blade stuck in the exhaust pipe of the pickup truck.

The two men – 44-year-old Noe Espinoza and 34-year-old Manuel Solano – were arrested on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle and conspiracy.

WATCH MORE: Catalytic converter thieves confronted with paintball guns in Turlock