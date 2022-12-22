Garage fire leaves 8 adults, 1 child displaced in North Highlands

The fire took place in a garage that had been converted to a living space, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Nine people were displaced after a residential fire in North Highlands Thursday evening.

The fire took place in a garage that had been converted to a living space, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

There were no injuries reported, but eight adults and one child are now displaced and being helped by the Red Cross.

Officials say the fire was contained to the one room. The cause is now under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

