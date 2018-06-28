A fire at a residential hotel in Lodi has left dozens of people without a home.

Authorities were called out to the Golden Era Hotel located near S. Main Street and E. Oak Street around 6 p.m., Wednesday.

According to the American Red Cross, approximately 47 residents were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross will shelter 30 families and pets at a church at 267 Mills Avenue. They’re asking for financial donations to help the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

