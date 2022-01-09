Firefighter hurt as crews get apartment fire 'under control' in Vacaville

Fire crews say nine apartment units at the Sycamores complex were damaged on Thursday afternoon by a fire on Sara Court.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville fire crews and police raced to the Sycamores apartments on Sara Court Thursday afternoon when they received reports of a balcony fire in one of the buildings.

While the building was evacuated and later brought "under control," one firefighter suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Vacaville Fire Department posted a photo of one building's top floor severely damaged by the flames.

Two upstairs apartment units were heavily damaged in the fire, meanwhile seven other units also suffered damage.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the blaze and warn residents to steer clear of the area.

