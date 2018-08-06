The City of Folsom will be hosting a Community Awareness Picnic and Movie Night Saturday, June 8.

The free event is presented by Folsom Aquatic Center, Folsom Police Foundation and Folsom Fire Foundation.

The family friendly event aims to bring the community together and learn about what resources the city has made available.

Guests may bring their own picnic dinner and enjoy a free screening of The Greatest Showman at 9 p.m.

The first 300 people to arrive will receive a free BBQ dinner, and all guests can enjoy a rootbeer float courtesy of BJ's Restaurant.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Folsom Aquatic Center, located at 1200 Riley Street. Families with special needs will be allowed in starting at 5:30 p.m.

Snacks and drinks will be available from the Poolside Cafe until 8 p.m.

For more information, call (916) 461-6640.

© 2018 KXTV