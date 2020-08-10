Folsom fire chief to lead Cosumnes Fire Department

Folsom Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez will take over as chief of the Cosumnes Fire Department on Oct. 31.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Folsom Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez is set to take the lead at the Cosumnes Fire Department later this month, he announced Thursday.

Rodriguez has served as the fire chief for the Folsom Fire Department since June 2017.

"The Folsom Fire Department has proudly served this community since 1857, and it has been my distinct honor and privilege to lead the fine men and women of the department," Rodriguez said.

During his time as fire chief, Rodriguez expanded service delivery and improved response times, opened new Fire Station 39 in the Empire Ranch area, updated/remodeled all fire stations, and added new equipment, vehicles, and an ambulance, according to a statement from Rodriguez. The Fire Department recently completed a five-year strategic plan and updated the Folsom emergency operations plan.

Rodriguez will oversee the Cosumnes Fire Department’s 214 personnel, 8 stations, and an annual operating budget of $56 million.

He begins his new position Oct. 31.

