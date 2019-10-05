FOLSOM, California — A Folsom woman lost 175 pounds in a little more than a year. Now she’s sharing her story to show others that they can do it, too!

"I was 350 pounds and it never crossed my mind because, how would you lose that kind of weight? It seemed so impossible," said Rachel Hallgren.

Hallgren did the impossible... and her message is you can do it too.

“It just made me feel like I was controlling something. And that's what I needed in my life because I felt like I was spinning out of control," Hallgren said.

She can pinpoint the exact moment when she decided it was time for a change.

"So, March 1, 2015, I was feeling out of control and needed to do something. You always hear people cutting carbs and I didn't really know what that meant, but I woke up that day and said [to my husband], ‘Mark, I'm cutting carbs today.’ And he said, ‘I'll do whatever you do.’"

During this time, Hallgren’s grandmother was getting sick. She said they were best friends.

“It's really hard for me but I feel like that weight loss journey was keeping me grounded."

Then, her grandmother passed away.

"That day that my grandmother passed, actually, instead of going to fast food, I went to Chipotle. I didn't overeat and overindulge, and I was able to say that happened and I'm so happy I had the time I had with her. But now I'm doing this."

At first, Hallgren lost almost 50 pounds simply by eating healthy. Doctor's orders.

"To hear [my doctor] say ‘Oh, you lost 48 pounds since you were here last.’ blew my mind and made me so excited to keep going," Hallgren recalled.

So, she kept moving, literally. Hallgren and her husband Mark would explore all Folsom has to offer. Every walk or run got her closer to her goal.

"I would challenge myself to go a little bit farther. And then, over a period of 18 months, I lost 175 pounds doing that,” Hallgren exclaimed.

Hallgren is proud of her journey; one that started with energy and motivation to change.

"Once you start committing to something, you'll feel so comfortable in your own skin. When I was still 300 pounds, after I lost 50 I was like, ‘Look at me! I'm so skinny!’ because I was losing weight like crazy."

