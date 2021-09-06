Orangevale mobile home park residents protest rent increases

The Heritage Oak Glen Mobile Home Park Homeowners Association says Storz Management Company has increased space rent by 230% since 2011

ORANGEVALE, California — Homeowners at an Orangevale mobile home park on Wednesday protested rising rents and other expenses they say could drive them out of their homes.

The Heritage Oak Glen Mobile Home Park Homeowners Association says Storz Management Company has increased space rent by 230% since 2011, to $849 per month by July 1.

"It’s a really dire situation," said Beverly Purcell, president of the homeowners association. "What’s going to happen? Are people going to become homeless? Or do we all wind up on California’s financial assistance?"

Although the people living at Heritage Oak Glen may own their prefabricated homes, they pay space rent for the lots they occupy. Many residents are retired or disabled and get by on a fixed income.

"No, I don’t feel like I’m getting a good deal, it’s just gone up," said 90-year-old retiree Evelyn Little. "In the seven years that I’ve been here I don’t know how much it’s gone up, but a whole lot more than my social security. I mean a whole bunch."

Little says she only receives about $1,500 per month through her social security.

"After I pay the rent, it doesn't leave much to do anything else," Little said.

ABC10 made multiple efforts to reach Storz Management Co. for an explanation for the upcoming rent hike in July. A manager at Heritage Oak Glen declined to comment.

Monica Coleman spoke with a realtor about why the rent has increased in Sacramento.