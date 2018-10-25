FOLSOM, Calif. -- Changes at a Folsom intersection are causing confusion for some drivers. Residents say many have come close to crashing into other vehicles when they turn left from the far right lane.

As part of the renovation to the Sutter Middle School Campus Project, the City of Folsom installed a new traffic signal at the intersection of East Bidwell and Coloma Streets.

"They're having a hard time adjusting to the new signals," said Terri Masterson, who works at one of the nearby businesses.

According to Masterson, the biggest confusion she's noticed has to do with the new far right lane, which gives drivers the option to go straight or turn right.

"The third lane people are having a hard time maneuvering," added Masterson.

Prior to the changes, drivers coming down East Bidwell Street were able to turn left from two lanes.

Christine Brainerd, Communications Manager for the City of Folsom, told ABC10 the third lane was added to meet the existing and forecasted traffic volumes at that intersection. The new lane allows parents to access the new entryway at the school.

"The school, as part of their campus renovation project, redesigned their parking lot and relocated their driveway to form the fourth leg of this intersection, and creating a safer pedestrian crossing alternative to replace the mid-block crosswalk," said Brainerd.

To help ease some of the confusion, the city added signs to notify drivers about changes ahead.

"The signs and markings are located at the intersection and several hundred feet in advance. As with any changed condition, it will take some time for motorists to adjust to the new pattern. We are already observing significant improvement in driver compliance with the new lane configuration," Brainerd added.

