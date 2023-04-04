Former longtime West Sacramento Mayor is running for state senate

Christopher Cabaldon was the city's first mayor and served on the council for more than 20 years.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first and former mayor of West Sacramento announced his bid to run for State Senate, Monday.

Christopher Calabdon, who served on the city's council for over 20 years, says he's running for the newly drawn State Senate District 3.

Cabaldon served as Mayor of West Sacramento from 1988 until losing to Martha Guerrero during the 2020 primary.

His election in 1988 was historic as he became the first openly gay Filipino mayor in the country and later became the longest serving LGBT mayor, according to the press release announcing his campaign.

"I look forward to meeting with voters throughout the district, hearing their concerns, and working with them to create a better future for all Californians," said Cabaldon.

The race will determine the representative for District 3, which includes nearly 1 million voters from Sacramento, Yolo, Solano, Napa, Contra Costa and Sonoma counties.

