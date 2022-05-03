Garth Brooks breaks attendance records with sold out show at Petco Park

Fans filled the stadium and field in East Village for the show, an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance.

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 50,000 fans took over downtown San Diego to see Garth Brooks headline one of the biggest concerts ever at Petco Park.

The show kicked off at 7 p.m. and despite the cold weather and chance of showers, the stadium was filled with country music lovers ready to watch Brooks perform.

Jeannie Sheridan and her mother are big fans of Brooks.

"I'm so excited, I have the jitters," said Sheridan. And both are fans of Brooks for different reasons. "His humble attitude that’s great, his tight jeans," said Sheridan

Brooks has sold over 157 million records, surpassing Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley.

Fans say it's because of the person Brooks is.

Brooks is known to never sell tickets for over $100 and thus far, his tour has grossed nearly 100 million dollars.

What's best of all, many fans said it's nice to have good country performers stop by San Diego.