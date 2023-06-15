Grass fire causes evacuation orders in part of Yuba County

Multiple evacuation orders have been issued along Loma Rica and Marysville roads.

LOMA RICA, Calif. — A mandatory evacuation order is now in effect as a grass fire burns in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department.

Zone LOM-E087 and Zone LOM-E079 of Loma Rica are under evacuation and residents are being told to leave immediately. Loma Rica Road at Scott Grant Road and at Marysville Road is closed. Los Verjeles Road is closed at the Butte County Line.

Marysville Road is now open, but officials are asking people to avoid the area if possible and be cautious of emergency personnel.

There is a temporary evacuation location at Sycamore Ranch (5390 California Highway 20, Browns Valley). Any large animals can be taken to the Sheriff’s Posse Arena (5396 Marysville Road, Browns Valley).

EVACUATIONS: Keep up with the latest evacuations with Zonehaven HERE.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.