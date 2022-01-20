3 hospitalized after driver cross double-yellow lines to pass school bus on Hwy 16, CHP says

East Sacramento California Highway Patrol responded to a head-on collision involving three vehicles and one empty school bus along Highway 16.

SLOUGHHOUSE, Calif. — Early Thursday morning, California Highway Patrol responded to a head-on collision involving three vehicles and one empty school bus along Highway 16 (Jackson Road).

Police say a Chevy Malibu in the eastbound lane went over solid double yellow lines while trying to pass an empty school bus and ended up hitting a Chevy Spark head-on in the westbound lane.

According to East Sacramento CHP, the impact of the crash caused the Malibu to collide with the front left side of the school bus. The Malibu then went off the road and overturned in a field. The Spark overturned in the roadway.

The fourth vehicle involved in the incident, a Chevy Silverado, was traveling behind the Spark and was struck with debris from the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Malibu and the driver of the Spark were all taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

However, police say the driver of the empty school bus and the Silverado did not have any injuries.

In a Facebook post, East Sacramento CHP provided drivers with a safety message:

Please remember to NEVER pass over solid double yellow lines. It is extremely dangerous and never worth the risk! Even in designated passing areas, it may be legal to pass but due to approaching traffic, it still may not be safe. If you find yourself in this situation, please just be patient and get to your destination safely. Don’t place yourself or everyone else in harms way just so you can get to your destination a few minutes sooner. Always remember to slow down, wear your seatbelt, don’t drive while distracted, and never drive while impaired.

