Hearing set for father and son accused of starting Caldor Fire

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The two men accused of starting the massive Caldor Fire, David and Shane Smith, appeared in a Placerville courtroom Friday as they prepare for an evidentiary hearing.

The father and son each face three counts of felony reckless arson, along with firearms charges in El Dorado County. Both pleaded not guilty.

“They didn’t start the fire,” defense attorney Mark Reichel told ABC10. He represented both Smiths at Friday’s hearing.

The Caldor Fire began in the Western Sierra foothills on Aug. 14, 2021.

It burned 1,000 buildings, many in the foothills community of Grizzly Flats. In the following weeks, it spread uphill. Growing to almost 350 square miles, it later forced the evacuation of the entire community of South Lake Tahoe.

At least three people suffered great bodily injury, a fact reflected in the offenses charged.

Two weeks after the fire began, firefighters watched it leap from Echo Summit across Christmas Valley, running nearly to the Nevada state line. The communities at Lake Tahoe were saved because fire crews kept the flames from establishing in that valley.

Prosecutors have not yet explained how they believe the Smiths sparked the fire, something they will need to do at the preliminary hearing.

Judge Vicki Ashworth set that two-day hearing, which is something of a mini trial to establish probable cause, for Aug. 22.

The outcome of the hearing will determine whether the Smiths have to answer for the charges, a necessary step before holding a jury trial.

Both Smiths are charged with possession of a firearm silencer. Shane Smith is also charged with possession of a machine gun.

Both gave a one-word answer of "yes" to the judge Friday when asked if they understood their rights.

Through their attorney, they declined to be interviewed. Prosecutors declined to answer questions as well.

The Smiths remain free on bond awaiting trial.

