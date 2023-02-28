I-80 closures stranding truck drivers in Sierra with loads of goods

"This highway is like the vein you know. If you cut the vein, the food, everything. It doesn't arrive on time," said Ben Ali.

AUBURN, Calif. — The ongoing snow storm on Interstate 80 is wreaking havoc on the truck drivers who are working their hardest to deliver their goods.

In some cases, that could mean medicine or medical supplies.

Since the start of the week, dozens of semi trucks have been parked in limbo on I-80 after the harsh weather shut the interstate down.

"This highway is like the vein, you know. If you cut the vein, the food, the everything, it doesn't arrive on time. So maybe they have to get better solution for this," said Ben Ali, who is a truck driver carrying boxes for U-Haul.

Truck driver Ali was parked on the side of the road in Auburn. He was left with no choice as he awaits for I-80 to reopen.

"We stay in the truck. We go buy food, come back here. So there's four days lost already and there's no solution," said Ali.

Drivers like Ali are under a lot of pressure to deliver the products they were hired to haul to their destination.

Bob Rynd, who works for a delivery courier company, says he's having to deal with customers waiting for their medications.

"The meantime though, I have my customers baring pressure on me. They got to get their medication. They have to get their medication. It's crucial. I understand that. We're doing everything we can, but sometimes it reaches a point where we can't get it done given the conditions," said Rynd.

The conditions at the Boomtown Truck check on the Nevada state line are the ones he's talking about. Trucks are parked in almost white-out conditions, waiting to come down the mountain toward Sacramento.

For the sake of his driver's safety, he's asking for patience both ways.

"Sometimes it's hard to get our customer, be it the pharmacy, be it the distributor to understand really what it's like to sit in that driver seat on Interstate 80 not being able to see the hood of your (truck) and somebody pressuring them, 'When you gonna get there, when you gonna get there, when you gonna get there,'" said Rynd.

Rynd said the best he can do is keep his drivers and customers informed through it all.

For safety reasons, truck drivers are asking people to be cautious when driving around them in harsh conditions. They say it's harder to keep control of the truck when there is strong wind or visibility is low during snowfall.

