West Sacramento's Riverfront Street Extension project planned to wrap up soon

Ryan Teves, a senior civil engineer for the city of West Sacramento, says the improvements are for the traveling public, bicyclists and pedestrians.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Riverfront Street Extension and 5th Street widening project is just a couple of months away from being finished.

Once the project is finished, there will be several improvements, including improvements for cyclists with raised curbs and a median on 5th Street, new streetlights, and an extension of Riverfront Street to accommodate future development. People will also see new pavement and striping.

"I think this a really actively growing part of town in the Bridge District. We have a lot of new development that's coming in, especially along Riverfront Street," said Teves.

Along Riverfront are utility improvements to make room for the developments coming to the area. The project is slated to wrap up in Nov. 2023.

