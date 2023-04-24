Reports: Kings De’Aaron Fox fractured finger in Game 4

ESPN reports Fox is expected to be listed as 'doubtful' for Game 5 in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings fans received bad news Monday upon learning All-Star De’Aaron Fox fractured a finger in his shooting hand during Game 4 against the Warriors Sunday in San Francisco.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who say the fracture happened on the very tip of his left index finger.

While he’s not completely out of Wednesday’s Game 5 at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, he is expected to be listed as ‘doubtful,’ per Wojnarowski.

They believe he sustained the injury halfway through the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, a nail biter that ended with the Warriors scraping by with a one-point win to tie up the series 2-2.

Will Sir Clutch make it back to the court in time to help the Kings? We’ll have to wait and see…

