'People have to get out of the way': La Jolla Cove sea lions chase each other, charge tourists in viral video

SAN DIEGO — A video shot in La Jolla Cove is getting a lot of attention on social media.

It appears to show two large sea lions charging into a crowd of people.

However, Robyn Davidoff, chair of the Sierra Club Seal Society, said that's not what's happening at all.

"This time of year, this is the beginning of mating season for California Sea Lions. The sea lions in the video are two young bulls males. They probably weigh 600 pounds, maybe 500. What they were doing was chasing each other for territory on the beach, they were not chasing the people," said Davidoff. "The people just happen to be in the way."

She points out there are many tourists in La Jolla right now who are not familiar with sea lions.

"They don’t realize they should keep a distance from them. They are wild animals. They are a little bit used to us, but they still are wild. And this time of the year, when they’re talking about mating, thinking about mating, they get a little frisky, people have to get out of the way," she said.

If threatened, she said, they may bite.

Under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, Davidoff said 50 yards is recommended. However, in a small space like the cove, she believes even 20 feet is reasonable.

She said she would like lifeguards to make an announcement over the PA system, warning people to stay away from the sea lions.