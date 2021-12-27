Plane crash reported in East County San Diego

The crash was reported around 7:15 p.m. near Pepper Drive and Second Street in the unincorporated Bostonia area near El Cajon.

EL CAJON, Calif. — Several reports of a plane down in East County San Diego were made to the San Diego Sheriff's Department on Monday night. The crash was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the area of Pepper Drive and Somerlane Street in the unincorporated Bostonia area near El Cajon.

Fire and plumes of smoke were seen in video provided by residents in the area. In a live stream by a Facebook user, cars were seen on fire in front of a home and debris littered the street as crews worked to extinguish flames and additional crews arrived on the scene.

The location of the incident was a few miles away from Gillespie Field airport in El Cajon.

The aircraft took down an unknown amount of power lines during the crash, and San Diego Gas & Electric reported over 2,500 customers in the El Cajon area were without power. Power was expected to be restored by early Tuesday morning, according to the utility.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department tweeted updates about the agencies responding and said there were unknown injuries. They also asked residents to avoid the area.

The crash comes less than three months after a small aircraft crashed into homes in another East County San Diego neighborhood killing two people and destroying two homes. The Oct. 11 plane crash in Santee claimed the lives of the pilot Dr. Sugata Das and a UPS driver who was struck on the ground Steve Krueger.

Watch Commander: @SDSOLakeside is investigating a plane crash in the area of Pepper Dr/N. 2nd St. in unincorporated El Cajon. There are unknown injuries at this time. Sheriff's deputies, along with @CHP_El_Cajon, @elcajonpolice, @LakesideFire are assisting with road closures. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 28, 2021