Suspect in assault, carjacking holed up in El Dorado County home, deputies say

Few details are available at this time, but deputies said there are no subjects outstanding and that the scene is contained.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said there is a "significant law enforcement presence" in the area Forni Road and Missouri Flat Road near Placerville.

Deputies say they responded to multiple reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and attempted carjacking at a local business on Missouri Flat Road Wednesday afternoon.

Arriving deputies tried to contact the suspect who they said fled into a local home. Authorities said they're trying work toward a peaceful surrender at this time.

On Facebook, deputies said there were no subjects outstanding and that the ongoing scene was contained.

Forni Road was closed south of Missouri Flat Road in the Walmart area and no traffic is being allowed in the area.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

No other details about the incident have been released at this time.