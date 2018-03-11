You could say 38-year-old David Macias was the ultimate Good Samaritan.

"He always went out of his way for others," said Lydia DiNoto, David's aunt. "It's just heartbreaking, sad."

The Lodi father of five was known as the family clown with a big heart.

"Loved everybody, put others before himself," said Linda Lopez. "His kids were his world."

Macias was out late driving with a friend last Saturday morning around 2 AM near the Benjamin Holt exit and Northbound I-5. when they both witnessed a horrific accident.

It was a 5-car pile-up.

Macias quickly got out of his car to help. His friend, who was in the car that night, told his two aunts what happened next.

"He proceeded to get out of her vehicle which he was driving, go help the second vehicle and was asking anybody need help, are you, everybody ok?" said Lopez. "As he was doing that a big semi came and hit him."

The family says the accident happened so fast, his friend had no idea where Macias​​​​​​​ was until the friend received the grim news two hours later from the CHP.

Macias had become part of the accident scene himself. He was taken to a hospital, but died.

"That was my nephew" said DiNoto. "Always willing to help and do whatever he could do, bless his heart."

Macias worked in construction, landscaping and did odd jobs. The good Samaritan is survived by five children, a mother, two sisters and many other family members and friends.

To help pay for funeral expenses, family and friends are holding a car was this Saturday and Sunday, November 3 and November 4.

It will be held at the Valero gas station at 800 South Cherokee Road, starting at 9AM with no closure time.

The family says all donations are welcome. If you are unable to attend the carwash, the family has created a GoFundMe account.

