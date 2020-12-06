What you need to know about Lodi wineries reopening this weekend

In San Joaquin County, wineries that reopen must serve food with any tasting, glass or bottle of wine served to guests.

LODI, Calif. — Wineries across California have the green light by the state to reopen on Friday as the state moves into Stage 3 of reopening.

Even though the state says they can reopen, the final choice is up to each county.

In San Joaquin County, wineries that reopen must serve food with any tasting, glass or bottle of wine served to guests.

"We're just excited to just be open again!" Farrah Felton-Jolley, a co-owner of Klinker Brick Winery, said.

As the sun sets on another closed evening at the winery, the staff at Klinker Brick looks forward to a new day, one where they can finally reopen after three long months.

"I think it's going to be more of an experience, and people can relax and hangout with their friends and their group and not have to stand at the bar. So we're curious to see, and excited to see, how it's going to change the experience in Lodi for tasting," Felton-Jolley said.

Felton-Jolley says tables are spread more than six feet apart without any fancy cushions or table cloths. This way they'll be able to sanitize after each reservation.

There will be some changes to meet the post-coronavirus norm. Tasting flights will come in plastic cups and a plastic partition against the bar will keep people from getting together there.

"We normally have thousands and thousands of people traveling through Lodi on a given weekend from all over the country, and we've been completely shut down for the last three months," Stuart Spencer, Executive Director of the Lodi Winegrape Commission said.

The Lodi Winegrape Commission says they believe about 10 out of 80 Lodi wineries will reopen this weekend.

San Joaquin County is requiring any winery that does reopen to serve food with their tastings, something Klinker Brick wasn't equipped to do before the coronavirus pandemic.

"We bought the refrigerator to fit the needs of what we need to do to reopen," Felton-Jolley said.

The fridge is now fully stocked with charcuterie boxes that come locally from Cheese Central in Lodi.

"It's very much needed. We've been shut down for three months and that visitation is a key component for many of these small producers in being able to sell their wines and stay in business," Spencer said.

Klinker Brick Winery is set to reopen Saturday. They'll be on a reservation-only basis for now, so people are asked to call ahead before coming out to visit.

