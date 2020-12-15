Missing Lodi man, 81, found dead in Placer County woods

Raymond Huggins was last seen leaving his home on Nov. 22. His body was found in a “remote wooded area” in Placer County on Saturday, Dec. 12.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — An 81-year-old Lodi man who’s been missing since Nov. 22 was found dead over the weekend in the woods in Placer County, Lodi Police said.

Raymond Huggins was last seen leaving his home at around 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Port Chelsea Circle in Lodi on Nov. 22, according to investigators. His body was found in a “remote wooded area” in Placer County on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is working with the county coroner on this investigation, however, investigators say there did not appear to be any signs of foul play.

Read more from ABC10