Low water at Shasta Lake exposes sunken boat used during invasion of Sicily

How the boat sank in Shasta Lake is a mystery, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Low water levels at northern California's Shasta Lake led to a mysterious discovery recently.

In a Tweet Sunday, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said a sunken boat that was assigned at one point to the USS Monrovia Attack Transport had been discovered in an area of the lake's banks once covered by water.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the boat was marked '31-17' and served as Commander George Patton's headquarters during the 1943 invasion of Sicily.

The circumstances surrounding how the boat ended up sinking to the bottom of Lake Shasta remain a mystery.

This boat appeared in low water of Shasta Lake. It is marked '31-17' confirming it as a boat assigned to the Attack Transport USS Monrovia. This ship was Patton's HQ during the invasion of Sicily. The circumstance of its sinking remains a mystery. pic.twitter.com/y7foKWbExt — Shasta-Trinity NF (@ShastaTrinityNF) October 9, 2022

