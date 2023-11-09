Sacramento man sentenced for sex trafficking his girlfriend

Investigators say he gave her instructions on selling sex and put her on the street in an area well-known for prostitution

SACRAMENTO, California — A Sacramento man was sentenced to 71 years to life in prison after trafficking a woman he was dating.

According to a news release, Dominick Roberson was convicted July 10 of human trafficking, pimping, pandering and felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Friday.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office says Roberson met the victim in summer 2022 and they began dating. He started threatening her, berating her and physically assaulting her as their relationship progressed.

Investigators say he gave her instructions on selling sex and put her on the street in an area well-known for prostitution. He required her to give him any money she made and continued to threaten her and her family.

A service provider noticed something was wrong during a routine medical visit and asked her if she needed help. Law enforcement was notified and Roberson was arrested.

The district attorney’s office says he was on parole at the time of his crimes, had a previous conviction for robbery and two prior strike convictions for assault with a deadly weapon.

