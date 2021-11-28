Deep in love: A marriage proposal under the sea

Kushal Prajapati proposed to Avery Clubbs where they had their first date -- at the St. Louis Aquarium

ST. LOUIS — One woman got a big surprise at the St Louis Aquarium when she found out she was on Santa's 'nice list'.

Avery Clubbs, from Jackson, Missouri, goes to SEMO while Kushal Prajapati, originally from India, went to SIU. St. Louis is their meeting place, as the aquarium was where the two went on their first date.

“It was our best date so far. That makes the St. Louis Aquarium very special for both of us,” Prajapati, the groom said. Prajapati even recalls them sitting outside Shark Canyon for an hour, just looking at all the gorgeous creatures that swam by.

Clubbs, the bride-to-be, did not know that would be the exact spot her lover would pop the big question.

Prajapati proposed to her with the help of an underwater Santa and his elf on Saturday during a Dive Show.

However, the groom can't take all of the credit for the surprise proposal under the sea. The soon-to-be bride's mom gave him the idea after she saw a Facebook post offering the diver message opportunity.

In a room filled with a couple of dozen people, the underwater elf was asked if Clubbs was on the 'naughty or nice' list. The elf answered with a sign that read, "Avery, Kush want to ask you to marry him!" She then turned around to see her groom on one knee.

"I did not expect it to be today, I did not expect Santa to be there," Clubbs said smiling.

And the ring? Even that's special. The emerald engagement ring was made in India, where Prajapati is from.

The couple's birthdays are only a day apart in May, so they'll also be getting married that month as well.

"I tried my best because it's very hard to keep secrets from her. We did it though!" said the excited groom.