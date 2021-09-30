Three firefighters injured as commercial building fire rages in LA County

Businesses near the fire have been evacuated, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — Three firefighters were injured Thursday as they worked to put out a large blaze at a commercial facility in Carson.

The greater-alarm fire was reported about 2:25 p.m. at the building at 16325 S. Avalon Blvd. near Hemingway Park, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire started burning in several pallets before it spread through the building, according to the department.

About 200 firefighters were called to the scene and aggressively attacked the blaze, which was threatening other nearby structures, according to the fire department.

Three firefighters were injured in the fight, with two being treated at the scene and the third being taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

LACoFD officials reported that as of about 6 p.m. crews were making good progress in stopping the heavier fire activity, though hotspots and flare- ups remained a threat. Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene throughout the night.

It was not immediately clear what the building was used for nor what was fueling the raging fire.