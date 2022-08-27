x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Modesto

Annual Modesto straight pride event met with backlash

Several groups of counter protesters showed up to the 'Straight Pride' event held outside of a Planned Parenthood.

More Videos

MODESTO, Calif. — The California Straight Pride Coalition held its fourth annual 'Straight Pride' event in Modesto Saturday. The event took place outside of Planned Parenthood.

Several groups of counter protesters showed up to the event, saying the Straight Pride Coalition calls on "homophobes, white supremacists and Christian extremists to gather for a hate rally."

ABC10's crew attempted to get closer to the protest to speak with people from both the protest and the counter protest, but were met with push back from law enforcement. 

The Modesto 'Straight Pride' event started in 2019.

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: Closed Starbucks on Broadway signals growing problem in Sacramento

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out