Annual Modesto straight pride event met with backlash

MODESTO, Calif. — The California Straight Pride Coalition held its fourth annual 'Straight Pride' event in Modesto Saturday. The event took place outside of Planned Parenthood.

Several groups of counter protesters showed up to the event, saying the Straight Pride Coalition calls on "homophobes, white supremacists and Christian extremists to gather for a hate rally."

ABC10's crew attempted to get closer to the protest to speak with people from both the protest and the counter protest, but were met with push back from law enforcement.

The Modesto 'Straight Pride' event started in 2019.

