Car dragged by semi-truck after crash near Modesto, CHP says

MODESTO, Calif. — CHP is reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road after a semi-truck dragged a woman's car near Modesto on Tuesday Morning.

A 36-year-old woman was driving a 2012 Chevy Cruze in the southbound lane of State Route 99, north of Lander Road in the slow lane, according to CHP officials. She took her eyes off the highway when she reached down to grab something.

When she looked up, she crashed into the rear of the semi-truck. The truck driver pulled to the shoulder as they dragged the chevy alongside with them.

An air ambulance transported the woman to the local area trauma center with major injuries while the truck driver was okay.

CHP reminds people that all drivers should keep their eyes on the road, saying that vehicles traveling at freeway speeds could cover a football field in just three seconds.