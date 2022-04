Police say the child has been reunited with family.

MODESTO, Calif. — Update: 11:40 p.m.

Modesto police said a child found on Catalina Way has been reunited with family.

Original story:

The Modesto Police Department is trying to track down the parents of a child found Thursday evening.

Police say the child was found near the 600 block of Catalina Way.

Anyone who recognizes the child or who has any information that could help finding the child's parents, family, or guardian are asked to contact dispatch at 209-552-2470.