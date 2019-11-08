MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police are currently looking into speed and possibly alcohol as factors in a crash that left one person dead and three others with injuries.

Authorities heard about the crash around 5:08 p.m. on Saturday. It involved one vehicle that had crashed on Parker Road just east of DeWitt Road.

Arriving officers found a Chevrolet SUV on its side at the south edge of Parker Road.

Police found four people in the vehicle, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene. The other people in the car had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The names of the driver and occupants are currently not being released.

Police have closed the area to traffic for the rest of the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Officer Radeuchel at 209-572-9500 or Stanislaus Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

