Modesto police seek help in finding 11-year-old runaway

Police said the child recently ran away from his home and hasn't been seen since.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto Police Department is calling out to the community for help as they try to find a young runaway.

Police identified the boy as 11-year-old Christian Medina of Modesto and said that he recently ran away from his home.

He's described as being 5'9", weighing 150 pounds, and as having black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with green sweat pants, a black jacket and black shoes.

Police said he was last seen in the Ustick and Whitmore area.

Anyone with information can call the MPD non-emergency dispatch line at 209-552-2470.