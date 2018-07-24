Update:

After winning their appeal to stay open, Modesto’s Jayden's Journey now has plans to expand their store.

The store is also holding a big Veteran's support group on Tuesday, Sept. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Original:

Famous Modesto marijuana dispensary “Jayden’s Journey” has won its appeal to remain open.

In June, the shop was told they would have to close their Modesto location because it didn't pass the county's application process. But on July 23, Hayden’s Journey announced on Facebook that they won their appeal and “will be advancing to the next phase of licensing”.

Jayden’s Journey is known for helping children all over the country with a product called “Jayden’s Juice”. The shop is named after owner Jason David’s son.

