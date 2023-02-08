August is National Black Business Month. Hear from two Sacramento entrepreneurs about why it's important

Mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Candace Brooks each own a business on Del Paso Boulevard. They say the challenges they face often go unnoticed.

SACRAMENTO, California — August is National Black Business Month, a time to recognize Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs across the country. Although Black-owned businesses are often staples in their communities, the challenges they face often go unnoticed.

"I’m on a mission to build legacy and generational wealth,” said Cynthia Brooks. "I’m continuing with what I grew up seeing, with [what] my parents and elders in my community did. They were community builders."

Brooks owns TAP Wine Lounge on Del Paso Boulevard in Sacramento. She says being a Black business owner comes with challenges, like a lack of funding and mentorship.

“Even though I’ve checked all the boxes, prepared all of my paperwork and have all of my documents in order, the system is still what it is,” she said.

According to a 2022 report by Bank of America, 46% of Black business owners in the U.S. face problems accessing capital and 44% don’t have a mentor.

“My ask is that I have a restaurant mentor, that I have someone in the industry that can guide and direct me in best practices,” said Cynthia.

Candace Brooks owns 1913 Lounge. It’s an entertainment and event space also on Del Paso Boulevard. Candace says her mother, Cynthia, encouraged her to be an entrepreneur.

“It's not going to be easy, but it's worth it. The push, the drive… that's what my mom has inspired in building and developing the businesses and the stuff that I do,” said Candace.

She says one challenge is being stereotyped.

“To be too Black. Is it going to get too much attention to where they come and shut us down or find a reason to hinder the progress because we are very unapologetically Black?” she said.

Despite the obstacles, the mother-daughter duo remains hopeful about the future of Black entrepreneurship.

“If you're looking to put your dollars in the community and have it circle more than three or four times, then consider supporting and patronizing Black-owned businesses,” said Cynthia.

National Black Business Month was started in 2004 to develop greater economic freedom for Black communities. You can support Black business not just in August, but year-round.

