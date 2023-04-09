National Merit Scholarship Program names 8 semifinalists from San Joaquin, Stanislaus counties

Of the nearly 16,000 semifinalists nationwide, more than 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Students from six San Joaquin and Stanislaus County schools have made the semifinalist list for the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Wednesday.

To enter the scholarship program, high school juniors had to be among the state's highest scorers on the 2022 Preliminary SAT or the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Of the more than 16,000 semifinalists across the nation, over 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level.

To advance, semifinalists and a school official have to submit an application that touches on the student's academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment and awards.

Students will find out whether they made the final list in February and scholarship winners will be selected soon after.

Three types of scholarships funded by the program, outside corporations and colleges will be offered to the winners.

San Joaquin County Semifinalists:

Lodi

Giuseppe Amato of Tokay High School

Manteca

He Song, homeschool

Stockton

Rohan Thadwal of St. Mary's High School

Stanislaus County Semifinalists:

Hughson

Cailin Kelley of Hughson High School

Modesto

Chelsea Paul of Thomas Downey High School

Kevin Le of Joseph A. Gregori High School

Amay Parmar of Joseph A. Gregori High School

Turlock

Elizabeth Yang of Turlock High School

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has given out nearly 470,000 scholarships worth more than $1.8 billion since its founding in 1955. The nonprofit is based out of Illinois.

