Sacramento bringing new community center, pool to North Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new community center and aquatics complex is coming to Natomas with a grand opening scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23.

The North Natomas Aquatics Complex is the 17th city-operated public pool, as well as the first ever community center that is offered 10 months out of the year, Jackie Beecham, recreation manager for Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment [YPCE] division, said in a statement.

The public has been invited to join the YPCE and Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby, who represents the district where the center is located, in a facility walkthrough and informational tours prior to the grand opening. Tours are scheduled for 30-minute increments on April 20 and 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 2601 New Market Drive. Pre-registration is required for both the tours and the grand opening ceremony.

The grand opening will feature guest speakers, music, games, a ribbon cutting ceremony and even swim lessons.

The opening of the Community Center and Aquatics Complex will give the Natomas community both recreational and economic opportunities with over 1,000 local jobs created as a result of the project. For more information and to pre-register for tours and the grand opening ceremony visit the City of Sacramento website.

