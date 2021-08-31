Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast

As of Tuesday night, search and rescue operations were ongoing with U.S. Coast Guard and Navy personnel on site.

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Navy helicopter with the USS Abraham Lincoln crashed off the coast of San Diego Tuesday afternoon while "conducting routine flight operations," according to officials. The MH-60S aircraft went down about 60 nautical miles from shore at 4:30 p.m.

The MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue, according to the Associated Press.

