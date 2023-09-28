Needle exchange program proposal for Placer County withdrawn

The Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that the organization behind the proposal withdrew its application from the California Department of Public Health

Example video title will go here for this video

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A contentious proposal for a syringe exchange program in Placer County was withdrawn, according to the sheriff's office.

"We received this news today and are deeply grateful to our incredible community for joining us in our steadfast opposition to SSPs (Syringe Services Programs) within our county," the Placer County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Looking forward, the sheriff's office said they're dedicated to working with the county Board of Supervisors, CEO's office, county probation and county counsel to make the urgency ordinance banning syringe services programs in the county permanent.

Rocklin, Loomis and Placer County all approved bans on needle exchange programs earlier this month. Roseville approved regulations for such programs.

The actions came after concerns rose from a proposed plan to distribute hypodermic needles in the county. Safer Alternatives thru Networking and Education (SANE) runs one of these programs in Sacramento and applied to expand to Placer County. The program is meant to help stop the spread of infectious diseases from sharing needles.

Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo and other officials sent an open letter opposing the plan, writing "millions of unaccounted syringes are on the streets, in the parks, and in the community."

He also noted there's no information on where SANE would be collecting and distributing needles.

"The County, the Town and their residents have a right to know whether needles are going to be collected and possibly distributed near their neighborhoods, schools, libraries, and parks," Woo wrote.

It's not clear from the sheriff's office's post why the organization withdrew their proposal from the California Department of Public Health.

WATCH ALSO: