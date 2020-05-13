California Air National Guard flyover to honor those working through pandemic

"The purpose is to show support for all those first responders, medical workers, essential personnel, that are all on the forefront battling COVID-19."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fighter jets with the California Air National Guard are expected to fly across Northern California Wednesday to honor those working through the pandemic.

Pilots with the 144th Fighter Squadron will leave from Fresno and make a trip to Sacramento, the San Francisco Bay area, and back. (For the full route and times, click here.)

The jets will fly over hospitals, police stations, fire departments and other government buildings.

"The purpose is to show support for all those first responders, medical workers, essential personnel, that are all on the forefront battling COVID-19," said Major Christopher Lacroix, a pilot with the 144th who will be flying Wednesday.

The fighter pilots should be in the Sacramento area around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. They are expected to directly fly over Kaiser Hospital in Sacramento, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Mather, the California Highway Patrol Academy and the California State Capitol Building.

Pilots with the United States Navy and Air Force are doing similar flights all over the country a part of the America Strong campaign to show solidarity with the American people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Flights have already taken place in Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis.

