Oak Park hosts 'First Friday' as heat bears down across the region

In Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood, community members braved the heat to check out the 'First Friday' block party

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Friday of September ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend was a hot one across Northern California, with temperatures rising above 100 degrees.

In Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood, community members braved the heat to visit the community block party from 32nd and 36th Street along Broadway.

The event, called “First Fridays,” brought out street vendors, food trucks, artists and music. It's held on the first Friday of every month starting in the summer and running through October.

“It’s important because there is a lot of independent business owners here,” said Lonnie Horne, owner of the World Class Faders barber shop.

Horne says events like First Friday are great for building community and for bringing support to local businesses.

It’s a big leg up for Oak Park native and artist, Brey H., who sells her paintings, shoes, and other artworks at events. She says a lot of her weekend events have been canceled due to the heat.

“This is my only event for this weekend,” Brey said. “Due to the heat, all of my other ones had gotten canceled, so I’m glad to be out here right now and to spend time with the community while I can.”

Other events are adjusting for what’s expected to be a sweltering holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to be well over 100 degrees through Tuesday.

Sacramento County Public Health and Emergency Services are advising all outdoor events from noon to 8 p.m. be postponed Saturday through Tuesday.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Beat the heat at the South Yuba River State Park