OROVILLE, Calif. — If you live in the Oroville area and happen to hear a siren, don't be alarmed. The Department of Water Resources (DWR) is testing the new Oroville Spillway sirens.

The testing began at 10 a.m. Wednesday with a verbal announcement, "This is only a test." There will be several 10-second soundings throughout the day as sirens at different locations are tested and activated, according to the department.

The sirens were put in place to notify the community that water releases down Oroville Dam's main spillway are about to begin.

Oroville residents, motorists on Oro Dam Boulevard East, visitors to recreation areas around the Oroville Dam, including the Diversion Pool, Spillway Boat Ramp area and Dam Crest/Oroville Dam Road will hear the 121-decibel siren.

Testing will end late Wednesday afternoon. The sirens will be tested monthly.

Later this month, new lighting installed on Oroville Dam's main spillway will remain on for 72 hours as part of activation testing, according to DWR. The lights will then be used "intermittently" based on operational needs.

More from ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Oroville Dam Spillway opened for first time in two years

Water is flowing down the rebuilt spillway of the nation's tallest dam for the first time since it crumbled two years ago and threatened to flood California communities along the Feather River. The opening, on April 2, 2019, comes as spring storms are expected to swell Lake Oroville.