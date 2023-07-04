Palisades Tahoe will stay open for skiing, snowboarding until 4th of July

Goggle tan is real y'all!

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Skiing… in the summer?! You’ll have the chance to this year at Palisades Tahoe.

The ski resort announced Thursday it would be open for skiing through July 4 due to Lake Tahoe’s second snowiest winter on record.

Here’s what to expect each month through the 4th of July:

April

Alpine and Palisades will both be open every day of the week. The last day of operation for the base-to-base gondola is April 30.

May

Alpine will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays while Palisades will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The Funitel’s last day will be May 29 and the aerial tram will close on the same day but will re-open in June for sightseeing.

June

Alpine will be open Friday-Sunday every week and Palisades will be closed to skiing and snowboarding. The Village at Palisades Tahoe will stay open, and the aerial tram reopens June 23.

July

Only Alpine will be open July 1-4. Palisades will be closed for skiing and snowboarding.

The resort says they generally run the Funitel through the warmer months but the haul ropes have to be replaced this year, which is why only Alpine is open in the summer.

