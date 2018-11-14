If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

6:10 p.m. Update:

Authorities have reported eight more fatalities from a blaze in Northern California, bringing the total death toll so far to 56 in the deadliest wildfire in state history.

The sheriff says 130 people are still on missing list.

3:45 p.m. Update:

At least two dozen people who were trapped by a wall of fire in Northern California survived by plunging into a cold lake.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Tuesday that the people plunged into the Concow Reservoir after flames surrounded their homes in a community outside the decimated town of Paradise. At least a dozen were in a caravan of vehicles that got cut off by the fire last Thursday.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Division Chief Garrett Sjolund says firefighters helped fleeing residents, distributing fire shelters to those who couldn't stand the water. The shelters are a last resort for protection against flames.

Concow resident Peggy Moak says she and others pulled people out of the lake with a canoe.

Authorities say several of those in the reservoir were hospitalized, some with serious burns.

12:55 p.m. update

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is visiting the aftermath of California's deadliest wildfire and says it's not the time to "point fingers."

Zinke lamented the destruction Wednesday and says there are many factors in wildfires, including rising temperatures.

He was visiting the town of Paradise with Gov. Jerry Brown days after President Donald Trump blamed "poor" forest management for the fire. Brown says climate change is the greater source of the problem.

Brown says he spoke with Trump on Wednesday and that the president has pledged "the full resources of the federal government."

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long called the blaze "one of the worst disasters that I've seen in my career."

Brock said people affected by the fire can start requesting federal assistance.

A team of Army National Guard members is looking for bodies at houses where officials have reports of missing people following a massive Northern California wildfire.

Butte County Deputy Sheriff Steve Collins says the number of missing is "fluctuating every day" as people are located or remains are found.

The state's deadliest wildfire has killed dozens of people and largely leveled the town of Paradise.

He urged anyone who had previously contacted the sheriff's department about missing people but had since found their loved ones to call back.

Dozens of soldiers in National Guard uniforms were working Wednesday with anthropological teams. Collins says when anything resembling human remains is found, the coroner's office takes over.

12:15 p.m. update

President Donald Trump is praising firefighters and first responders for an "incredible job" tackling California's deadliest wildfire.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he had been briefed by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who are in California.

Trump wrote: "Thank you to the great Firefighters, First Responders and @fema for the incredible job they are doing w/ the California Wildfires. Our Nation appreciates your heroism, courage & genius. God Bless you all!"

Trump previously blamed "poor" forest management for the fires. California Gov. Jerry Brown says federal and state governments must do more forest management but says climate change is the greater source of the problem.

Dozens of people have been confirmed dead in the wildfires, with more still missing.

Original story

A fire official says fire crews aided by cooler weather and diminishing winds have managed to slow the spread of a massive Northern California blaze that killed at least 48 people.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott McLean said Wednesday the blaze has charred 210 square miles (544 square kilometers) and that it is one-third contained.

#CampFire [update] Pulga Road at Camp Creek Road near Jarbo Gap (Butte County) is now 135,000 acres and 35% contained. Evacuations in place. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_ButteCo, @ButteSheriff, Paradise Police Department, and the USFS.https://t.co/CJkryyPNVZ pic.twitter.com/lHvCyTxb7A — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 14, 2018

He says strong winds have subsided and humidity is up, helping more than 5,600 firefighters.

McLean says the fire that leveled the town of Paradise "is looking really good at the moment."

Camp Fire: Faces of the Fire Bob, fire captain from Oregon, and his crew arrived in Paradise Friday. They were tasked with going through the wreckage checking for hazards and bodies."When many of these people left, their homes were still standing," he said. "Now they're gone." Lance Garwood cuts down fire-weakened trees. He prepped a tree to cut in a neighborhood off Pentz Road in Paradise. He seemed remorseful to cut it down. When homeowners are allowed to returned, he said it'll be one less thing to worry about. Leo Benedetti, 78, was at a roadblock trying to take water into Paradise for his goats. The photographer took the water for Benedetti. His house was standing and goats were alive. The fire stopped close to the home and goats in the backyard. Lexy Friendshuh, a senior at Paradise High School, found out she lost her home Tuesday morning after a friend told her. She said a lot of her friends lost their homes too.Then went to an event planned by her principal to see her friends again. Loren Lighthall, the principal of Paradise High School, organized an event for his studens in Chico. "For high school kids they need to see each other," Loren said. Liane Young, 85, left Magalia early. She needed medication. She's now sleeping in a tent with her dogs. “I lived through World War II, I am going to live through this,” she said. Laura Whitaker and her dog Sadie are sleeping in a tent at the Walmart parking lot in Chico. Laura lost her home of 13 years in the Camp Fire. She said she feels stronger now than she's ever has. “I just feel blessed that my kids are ok,” she said. The Hyatt family has a total of 65 people displaced by the fire. They said they're ok; they have each other and they're staying in Red Bluff with a family member. Matthew Masters, Berry Creek resident, grabbed his bunny, pigs, chickens, and dogs, put them in his pickup and rushed them to Oroville. Jose Uriarte came to a Chico evacuation center, and handed food to people who hadn't had a hot meal in days . David Insular said he hopes his home is still standing. He's now living in a Walmart parking lot. "I just want a place to lay down and stretch out for a little bit," David said. Michelle Monnot and Stephen Terry are volunteer firefighters and worked on the front lines. They reunited with Michelle's sister, Dawn Dodele, at a community meeting. Nathan and George took refuge at Butte County Fairgrounds after evacuating. They rescued this dog on the way.

He says aircraft including 21 helicopters are helping in the effort to halt the fire that destroyed 7,600 homes. But McLean says smoke is heavy and low to the ground and that could affect visibility and hamper their efforts.

RELATED: How to help the victims of the Camp Fire

Authorities on Tuesday reported six more fatalities from the Northern California blaze, bringing the total number of dead so far to 48. They haven't disclosed the total number still missing, but earlier in the week that figure was more than 200.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said a list of the missing would be released soon and that 100 National Guard troops would help teams already looking for remains.

As authorities increased efforts, people waited for any word on those still not found.

