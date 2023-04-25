Planning on traveling this summer? Now is the time to book

Know when to look for tickets and what to look for in the fine print

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Summer is around the corner and if you haven't solidified your summer travel plans yet, Expedia travel expert Melanie Fish says you should consider doing it soon.

Fish says Expedia data shows searches for summer flights are up 25% compared to this time last year, but airlines are still operating fewer flights than before the pandemic hit. This means full flights.

"Expedia's Air Travel Hacks Report crunches billions of points of data and has pinpointed 21-60 days out is that sweet spot for getting your best airfares. For international airfares, you need to be looking 60 days out," said Fish.

To crack the code on the best time to buy tickets, keep in mind average prices for international flights reach their highest point in June and domestic flights peak in July.

Flights in August, however, are 10% cheaper than they are in June. The busiest and most expensive weekend for travel is the Fourth of July weekend.

She says data shows Sundays are the best time to book, and booking that day can save you up to 15% on airfare.

Judy Semas is headed from Sacramento to Washington, D.C. this summer.

"We usually leave early because it's a longer flight. Of course, we never get a direct flight, we always have a layover somewhere," said Semas.

Melanie says booking an early flight is a better choice because flights that are scheduled before 3 p.m. are 50% less likely to be canceled.

"Last summer, we learned that your flight is much less likely to be canceled if you fly early in the day. Also, if something does happen to your flight, if you're booked early in the day, you have more time to recover," said Fish.

Fish says there is good reason to believe there will be fewer flight disruptions this summer compared to last. Still, she recommends investing in good travel insurance and understanding cancellation policies because they differ between airlines, hotels and vacation home rentals.

