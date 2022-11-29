Police: Bicyclist in 'grave condition' after Rancho Cordova assault

So far there is no information about a suspect or what weapon was used in the assault.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A 60-year-old man was seriously injured Monday night in a violent assault as he was out riding an electric bicycle.

According to Rancho Cordova police, it happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive near Italia Way, and the call initially came in as a bicycle hit by a car.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 60-year-old man, had not been hit by a car but had been assaulted. He was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

About two hours later, the sheriff’s office communications center was called by a family member concerned their loved one left for a bike ride and never returned.

The Cordova Lane Center briefly went on lockdown Tuesday morning as detectives searched for evidence.

Anyone with information can call the Rancho Cordova Police Department.